Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 240,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,259,162 shares.The stock last traded at $21.90 and had previously closed at $21.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

