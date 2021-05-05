Marin Software (MRIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.07.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

