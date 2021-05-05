Mark R. Jones Sells 750 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.17. The stock had a trading volume of 316,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,431. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

