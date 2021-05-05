Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Marker Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Marker Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 5,714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Earnings History for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

