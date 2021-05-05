Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

