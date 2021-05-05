Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $216,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.50. 43,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. The company has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

