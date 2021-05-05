Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $402.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $375.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,529 shares of company stock valued at $116,725,147. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.