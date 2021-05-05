MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, analysts expect MasterCraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCFT opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market cap of $558.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

