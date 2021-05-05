Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

MMX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $800.34 million, a PE ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 720,157 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

