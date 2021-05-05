Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

MAXR stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,224. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 104.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,371,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

