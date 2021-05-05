Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MAXR. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

MAXR stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.