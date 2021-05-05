Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 12,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 407,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.74. 16,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

