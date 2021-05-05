McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. McAfee updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
McAfee stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.
McAfee Company Profile
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
