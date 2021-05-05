McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. McAfee updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

McAfee stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

