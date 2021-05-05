McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of McRae Industries stock remained flat at $$27.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a P/E ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.57. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

