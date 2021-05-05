MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

