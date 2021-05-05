Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 427.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,684 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

GE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,238,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

