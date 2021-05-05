Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 916.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,772 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.47.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,684 shares of company stock worth $2,285,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

