Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,754 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 63,672.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

