MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

Shares of MEG opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

