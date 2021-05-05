Megacoin (MEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $656,048.93 and $36.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.97 or 0.00624249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,482,086 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

