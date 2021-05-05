Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEGGF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MEGGF stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Meggitt has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

