Melon Price Tops $38.88 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00083682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00067984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00820166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00100447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.36 or 0.09432635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.