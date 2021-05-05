Meridian Network Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $422,544.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00068392 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003255 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

