Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. Meritor reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE MTOR opened at $26.01 on Friday. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

