Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.21

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

