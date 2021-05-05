Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Sells 45,000 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,235. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookside Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

