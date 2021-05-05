Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $26,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1,282.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,161.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

