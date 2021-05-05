M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $191,880.00.
  • On Friday, April 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.
  • On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,530. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,422,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit