M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $191,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $196,290.00.

On Friday, March 26th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,530. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,422,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.