MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CAO Todd Meinert Sells 6,186 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Meinert also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53.

MGM stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

