MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

NYSE MGM opened at $40.51 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

