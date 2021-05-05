Michael S. Cuffe Sells 18,664 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 18,664 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $3,761,355.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael S. Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58.

HCA stock opened at $206.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $206.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

