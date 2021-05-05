Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert Sells 6,039 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $156.42 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $154,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.