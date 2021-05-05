Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.94. 45,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.95. The stock has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.