Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.69. 56,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.