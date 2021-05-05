Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. 20,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,942. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

