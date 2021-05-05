Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 650 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 84,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,737. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

