Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.69. 56,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,405. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $271.91 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

