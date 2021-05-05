Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,528. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

