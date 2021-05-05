Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.23. 50,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

