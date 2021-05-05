Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $261.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.