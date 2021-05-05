Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $5.18 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,912 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

