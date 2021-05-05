Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $5.18 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,912 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit