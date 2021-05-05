Mirrored Apple Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $35.12 million and $630,246.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $130.81 or 0.00227793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00067956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.76 or 0.00264271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $653.24 or 0.01137515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00724149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,429.45 or 1.00004276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 268,466 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

