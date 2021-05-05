Mist Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 50.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $966,848.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.94 or 0.00825524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00101485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.60 or 0.09288945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.