Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.70

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.70 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,145,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £867.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51.

In related news, insider Mary Reilly bought 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

