Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.81

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and traded as low as $36.52. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 2,724 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.