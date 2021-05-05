MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
