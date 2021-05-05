MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 133,085 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.