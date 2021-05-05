MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $197.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,296. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

