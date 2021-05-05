MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 43.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

