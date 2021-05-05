Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $1.52

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00851575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.12 or 0.09769542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00101240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

