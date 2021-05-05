Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,352,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

